‘SP League’ rules over C’Nawabganj Awami League

He is a senior official of Bangladesh Police, but an influential quarter emerged centering him in the politics of Awami League in Chapainawabganj. This group named themselves ‘SP League.’

Although he did not play any remarkable role in politics earlier, his elder brother has been elected upazila chairman on a Awami League ticket while the younger brother became municipality mayor.

The police official is Syed Nurul Islam, currently employed as joint commissioner at the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) south division traffic.

Nurul got involved in the politics of Shibganj upazila unit Awami League in 2014 when he was the superintendent of Narayanganj police (SP). Later, his group became known as SP League.

Local AL leaders and activists alleged that Syed Nurul Islam, despite being a government employee, influenced the politics of Chapainawabganj Awami League. Many important positions in the district and upazila Awami League and affiliated fronts are now held by the men of his camp.

However, Syed Nurul Islam said that some leaders being ousted from the party and censured by the people are spreading propaganda about ‘SP League.’

He also said he stood by the ruling party men when mayhem was created by the Jamaat-Shibir activists in Shibganj in 2014. Since then he has been involved with local AL leaders and workers.

“They try to label us as Nurul or SP League, but the group does not chant slogans in the name of SP. They chant the slogans of Awami League,” said the SP, placing a question: who will save the party if no one protects it?