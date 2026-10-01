BNP MP Ferdousi Ahmed Misti to resign over attack on Radda health centre
Ferdousi Ahmed Misti, a lawmaker of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) from a reserved seat for women, has been instructed to resign over the attack, looting and vandalism at the Radda MCH-FP health centre in Mirpur, Dhaka.
Sources familiar with the matter said she could submit her resignation to Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad at any time.
A senior source at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed the development.
According to the source, Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman instructed Ferdousi Ahmed to resign on Wednesday night. She was also warned that failure to resign at the earliest opportunity could result in tougher action by the party.
The source added that the party could take further action against her after her resignation from Parliament.
According to BNP and government sources, the government is also taking a firm stance over the Radda incident. The prime minister has spent the past two days gathering information about the incident, including the identities and political affiliations of those involved in the attack and vandalism, as well as those who allegedly played a role behind the scenes.
Sources familiar with the investigation said information had also emerged indicating the involvement of several people known to be close to Ferdousi Ahmed.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said on Wednesday that an investigation was under way into the lawmaker’s alleged involvement in the demolition of the Radda health centre.
He told journalists that an impartial investigation was being conducted and that no one would be spared if their involvement was established.
A senior source said the government was in favour of taking tougher action against anyone whose name emerged during the investigation.
3 committees dissolved, 14 expelled
A source at the BNP’s policymaking level told Prothom Alo that the government was in an uncomfortable position over the matter after the names of party leaders and activists emerged in connection with allegations of demolishing a healthcare facility, looting and attempting to seize its land.
The source also said the emergence of information linking people known to be close to Ferdousi Ahmed had also brought her role and political responsibility under scrutiny.
In such circumstances, the source added, the party could take a tough decision regarding the lawmaker based on the findings of the investigation.
Names of MP’s associates emerge
A Prothom Alo investigation found information indicating that several people associated with local BNP politics played a role behind the attack and vandalism at the Radda health centre.
Among them are former member of Dhaka North unit BNP Mohammad Hanif Mia and former member secretary of Dhaka North Jubo Dal Mostafa Jaglul Pasha.
Sources familiar with the matter said both are known locally as close associates of Ferdousi Ahmed.
Information has also emerged indicating that several local BNP figures were involved in the activities of the ‘Samomona Dokandar Samabai Samity Limited’, which came under scrutiny after the Radda centre was demolished.
Ferdousi Ahmed was president of the association in 2006, when she was commissioner of Ward No. 8 under Shah Ali police station.
At the time, she signed, in her capacity as president, an application submitted to the Ministry of Housing and Public Works authorities seeking allocation of the land occupied by the Radda centre in the name of the association.