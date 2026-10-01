BNP MP Ferdousi Ahmed Misti to resign over attack on Radda health centre

According to the source, Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman instructed Ferdousi Ahmed to resign on Wednesday night. She was also warned that failure to resign at the earliest opportunity could result in tougher action by the party.

The source added that the party could take further action against her after her resignation from Parliament.

According to BNP and government sources, the government is also taking a firm stance over the Radda incident. The prime minister has spent the past two days gathering information about the incident, including the identities and political affiliations of those involved in the attack and vandalism, as well as those who allegedly played a role behind the scenes.

Sources familiar with the investigation said information had also emerged indicating the involvement of several people known to be close to Ferdousi Ahmed.