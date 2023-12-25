3 boat supporters arrested over attack on MP Enamul’s motorcade

Three supporters of Awami League candidate in Rajshahi-4 (Bagmara) were arrested over an attack on a motorcade of independent candidate and current lawmaker Enamul Haque. The incident occurred at Namsore village under Dwippur union in Bagmara upazila.
Lawmaker Enamul Haque alleged his motorcade was attacked by ruling party candidate’s supporters. AL candidate Abul Kalam Azad, however, denied the allegation and blamed the independent candidate for the attack. He said a case will be lodged over the incident.
Six candidates are vying for Rajshahi-4. They are: Awami League candidate and member of the party's forest and environment sub-committee Abul Kalam Azad, Jatiya Party's Abu Taleb Pramanik, BNM's Saiful Islam, NPP's Jinnatul Islam, independent candidates Enamul Haque and Babul Hossain. Among them, Enamul Haque is the current Member of Parliament and Awami League president of Bagmara upazila. He is contesting as an independent failing to secure the party's nomination this time. He is running with scissor symbol.
Witnesses said that MP Enamul, accompanied by over 200 supporters, was returning home after running an election campaign in Gobindapara, Naradash and Sonadanga union area. They faced off with ruling party candidate’s supporters at Namsore area under the Dwippur union at around 9:00pm. A tense situation ensued as the rival groups chanted slogans towards each other. They hurled brick chips towards each other.
The arrested persons are Sohrab Hossain, 40, Abdur Razzaque, 32 and Dablu, 28. They all are residents of Namsore village and supporters of the ruling party’s candidate.
Two workers from both camps were injured during the clash. Later a team of police led by additional superintendent of police Abu Saleh Md Ashraful Islam reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Police arrested three persons in connection with the clash.
Sohrab’s elder brother, who is a supporter of independent candidate Enamul, filed a case accusing 8 including his brother. A court sent three to jail in this case.
Awami League candidate Abul Kalam Azad told Prothom Alo that brickbats were hurled from Enamul’s motorcade. The MP is staging drama to incite the boat supporters.
The ruling party’s candidate said they will also file a case against the MP.
Baghmara police station’s officer in charge Arbinda Sarker told Prothom Alo that police rushed to the spot immediately and brought the situation under control.