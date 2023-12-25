3 boat supporters arrested over attack on MP Enamul’s motorcade

Three supporters of Awami League candidate in Rajshahi-4 (Bagmara) were arrested over an attack on a motorcade of independent candidate and current lawmaker Enamul Haque. The incident occurred at Namsore village under Dwippur union in Bagmara upazila.

Lawmaker Enamul Haque alleged his motorcade was attacked by ruling party candidate’s supporters. AL candidate Abul Kalam Azad, however, denied the allegation and blamed the independent candidate for the attack. He said a case will be lodged over the incident.

Six candidates are vying for Rajshahi-4. They are: Awami League candidate and member of the party's forest and environment sub-committee Abul Kalam Azad, Jatiya Party's Abu Taleb Pramanik, BNM's Saiful Islam, NPP's Jinnatul Islam, independent candidates Enamul Haque and Babul Hossain. Among them, Enamul Haque is the current Member of Parliament and Awami League president of Bagmara upazila. He is contesting as an independent failing to secure the party's nomination this time. He is running with scissor symbol.