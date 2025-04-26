BCL leader’s Facebook Live
‘Chhatra League on the run whereas top leaders sleeping at home’
A local leader of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) took to social media platform Facebook to express his anger at leaders of the Bangladesh Awami League.
In a Facebook Live, Mehedi Hasan alias Badol, organising secretary of BCL’s Patuakhali district unit, said, “Whereas top leaders of Awami League are sleeping at their homes, leaders and activists of Chhatra League are on the run at grassroots.”
Mehedi Hasan had gone into hiding since 5 August last year. He broadcast live on Facebook for 7 minutes and 47 seconds, where he was heard making many allegations against influential leaders of the party.
In the video, he was heard saying, “Awami League’s top leaders who amassed billions of taka are roaming around in cities and sleeping at their homes. They face no lawsuits; their houses do not come under attacks. Leaders and activists face all attacks, vandalism and lawsuits. I along with many leaders and activists of Chhatra League could make no money, rather we spent it, but none looked for us after 5 August.”
“Leaders, who operated Awami League’s district unit president Kazi Alamgir, general secretary VP Abdul Mannan, and Bangladesh Awami League organising secretary Afzal Hossain, are also staying at houses in Patuakhali town and at apartments in Dhaka. But, the houses of the district Chhatra League general secretary Tanvir Hasan Arif and myself came under attack multiple times. The houses of many leaders including the District Jubo League president, general secretary, Sramik League president, general secretary have not been attacked or vandalised. No harm was done to Chhatra Dal leaders and activists, and we were on good terms,” Mehedi said
Prothom Alo could not reach the district leaders of Awami League for comment regarding the allegations.