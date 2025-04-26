‘Chhatra League on the run whereas top leaders sleeping at home’

Mehedi Hasan had gone into hiding since 5 August last year. He broadcast live on Facebook for 7 minutes and 47 seconds, where he was heard making many allegations against influential leaders of the party.

In the video, he was heard saying, “Awami League’s top leaders who amassed billions of taka are roaming around in cities and sleeping at their homes. They face no lawsuits; their houses do not come under attacks. Leaders and activists face all attacks, vandalism and lawsuits. I along with many leaders and activists of Chhatra League could make no money, rather we spent it, but none looked for us after 5 August.”