Strong opposition is a must: PM Hasina

Prime minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said a strong opposition in the country is a must to make democracy work for people.

"For a democracy, a strong opposition party is a must, as we want our democratic trend continues," she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of 'Programmes of Mujib Borsho', 'Mujib Borsho website 2020-21' and digital compilation of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by the 11th National Parliament at the oath room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Sheikh Hasina said the present opposition parties in parliament could not attain the confidence and trust of people at their desired level due to the lack of leadership. “Parliament has its own role in continuing the democratic system in the country.”

Public representatives can speak for the people in the parliament, she said recalling her days as opposition leader in the house when they had faced a lot of problems in speaking up for the people. "But we can say we aren’t creating that types of problems sitting at the treasury bench," she said.