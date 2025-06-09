Tarique Rahman likely to meet Dr. Yunus in London
Chief adviser of the interim government, professor Muhammad Yunus, has left Dhaka for the United Kingdom on a four-day official visit.
According to the chief adviser’s press wing, the Emirates Airlines flight carrying him and his entourage departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 7:30 pm today, Monday.
The chief adviser is expected to meet King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. He will receive the King Charles Harmony Award from the monarch.
He is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with British prime minister Keir Starmer. In addition, the chief adviser will take part in a dialogue organised by the UK-based policy think tank Chatham House.
A source close to the government told Prothom Alo that a meeting between the chief adviser and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman is also likely to be held.
A senior BNP source also confirmed to Prothom Alo the possibility of the meeting. The matter is expected to be discussed at the party’s standing committee meeting tonight. If all goes as planned, Tarique Rahman may meet Professor Muhammad Yunus on 13 June.
Meanwhile, chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam said, “Tarique Rahman is the leader of a major political party in Bangladesh. A meeting with him during the chief adviser’s visit to London would send a positive message for the country. But whether the meeting will actually take place has not yet been confirmed. It will become clear after the chief adviser's arrival in London.”
During the chief adviser’s visit, particular emphasis will be placed on securing the United Kingdom’s support for Bangladesh’s democratic transition. In addition, Bangladesh will prioritise discussions on the repatriation of laundered money.
The chief adviser is scheduled to return to the country on 14 June.