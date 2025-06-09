Tarique Rahman likely to meet Dr. Yunus in London

Chief adviser of the interim government, professor Muhammad Yunus, has left Dhaka for the United Kingdom on a four-day official visit.

According to the chief adviser’s press wing, the Emirates Airlines flight carrying him and his entourage departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 7:30 pm today, Monday.

The chief adviser is expected to meet King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. He will receive the King Charles Harmony Award from the monarch.

He is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with British prime minister Keir Starmer. In addition, the chief adviser will take part in a dialogue organised by the UK-based policy think tank Chatham House.

A source close to the government told Prothom Alo that a meeting between the chief adviser and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman is also likely to be held.