No country spoke of humanity after killing of Bangabandhu along with family: Momen

Momen was addressing a discussion and Doa mahfil organised by the Bangabandhu Foundation on the occasion of National Mourning Day at Tejgaon College Auditorium in the capital on Thursday afternoon.

Deputy leader of the House, Matia Chowdhury, was present as the chief guest.

Referring to the infamous Indemnity Act, the foreign minister said, "There was a black law that prohibited the trial of Bangabandhu's murderers. Nowhere in the history of the world that I am aware of has there been such a ‘black law’ that prevents the prosecution of murderers."

"Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu, freed the country from the stigma by bringing the killers of her father and family members to justice after coming to power following 21 years of struggle," the minister said.

Referring to the assassination of four national leaders inside Dhaka Central Jail on 3 November 1975, Momen said the aim of the killers was to completely root out those who believed in the spirit of freedom.

Drawing attention to a troubled period during the government formed by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami from 2001 to 2006, Momen detailed the rise of militancy and terrorism across the country around that time.