JaPa’s Mostafizar Rahman re-elected as Rangpur city mayor

Mostafizur Rahman bagged 146,798 votes with his party symbol 'Plough' against 49,892 votes with the symbol of 'Hand fan' of his nearest rival Md Amiruzzaman.
Mostafizar defeated Amiruzzaman by a huge margin of 96,906 votes to become the mayor of Rangpur city for the second consecutive term.
Former Awami League leader Independent mayoral post candidate Md Latifur Rahman secured the third place bagging 33,883 votes with symbol 'Elephant'.
Awami League nominated mayoral candidate and former lawmaker Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia bagged 22,306 votes with the symbol 'Boat' in the third RpCC Elections-2022.
Besides, mayoral post candidates Md Abu Raihan of Bangladesh Congress got 10,549 votes with the symbol 'Green coconut', Md Tauhidur Rahman Mondal of Khelafat Majlish got 2,864 votes with the symbol 'Wall clock', Md Shafiar Rahman of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal got 5,156 votes with the symbol 'Moshal', Independent candidate Md Mehedi Hasan got 2,679 votes with the symbol 'Deer' and Md Khorshed Alam of Zaker Party bagged 5,809 votes with the symbol ‘Rose’.
"A total of 279,936 voters exercised their franchise out of 426,470 in the RpCC polls and the average casting percentage stood at 65.88 per cent," the RO added.
The RO congratulated all participating candidates and winners and thanked the people of Rangpur, election officials, members of law enforcement agencies and journalists for all-out cooperation in holding the RpCC polls peacefully in a festive atmosphere.
Talking to reporters after announcement of the results, the re-elected mayor expressed his instant reaction saying the polls were held in a peaceful and impartial manner amid huge festivity reflecting the choice of the people of Rangpur city.
"My victory is the victory of the people of Rangpur city. I will continue to engage my fullest efforts in turning RpCC into a modernised and beautiful city in a planned manner ensuring welfare and all necessary civic amenities," he added.
Thirty-three councillors for 33 general wards and 11 reserved female councillors for 11 reserved wards were also elected in the RpCC elections simultaneously.
A total of 260 candidates including nine for the posts of mayor, 183 for 33 general councillors and 68 for 11 reserved female councillors were in the fray for the RpCC polls.