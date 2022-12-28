JaPa’s Mostafizar Rahman re-elected as Rangpur city mayor

Jatiya Party candidate Md Mostafizar Rahman has been reelected as mayor of Rangpur city by winning the Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) Elections- 2022 on Tuesday for the second consecutive term, reports BSS.

Mostafizar Rahman defeated his nearest rival Md. Amiruzzaman of Islami Andolan Bangladesh in RpCC Election by a huge margin of votes.

Returning Officer (RO) for RpCC Elections- 2022 Md. Abdul Baten announced the unofficial results at midnight on Tuesday after completing vote counting for all 229 polling centres at the jam-packed District Shilpokola Academy auditorium control room in the city.