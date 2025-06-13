Yunus-Tarique meeting: Both delegations say, ‘certainly satisfied’
Following the meeting between interim government chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Friday, delegations of both sides expressed their satisfaction about the meeting outcome.
National security adviser Khalilur Rahman and BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury addressed a post-meeting media conference on behalf of their respective sides at the Dorchester Hotel in London this morning (local time).
The meeting between Muhammad Yunus and Tarique Rahman started at 9:00 am local time (Bangladesh time 2:00 pm) and ended at 10:30 am local time (Bangladesh time 3:30 pm).
The joint media conference was organised at the Dorchester Hotel at 4:15 pm Bangladesh time. Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam moderated the conference.
At the outset of the press conference, national security adviser Khalilur Rahman read out a joint statement. It said the meeting between Professor Yunus and Tarique Rahman was held in a cordial atmosphere. Tarique Rahman proposed that elections be held before the beginning of Ramadan in 2026, citing that BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia also holds the same view.
The chief adviser said he has already announced an election by the first half of April 2026. However, if all preparations are completed in time, it is possible to move the election up to the week before Ramadan.
If that’s the case, Professor Yunus stressed ensuring sufficient progress in reforms and trials before the election timeline.
Tarique Rahman welcomed the chief adviser’s position and thanked him on behalf of his party. Professor Yunus, in turn, thanked Tarique for a productive discussion.
After Khalilur Rahman completed reading out the joint statement, chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam told the media that seven questions will be taken and Khalilur Rahman and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury will respond to those.
Reforms issue
A newsperson asked whether there was any discussion on the July Charter. In answer to this question, BNP’s Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, “There has already been discussion on the July Charter in the country and we have already decided that the July Charter will be prepared based on consensus.”
“I will also have to say the same about reform initiatives that we will carry out reforms and the July Charter based on consensus. Decisions will be taken based on everyone’s consensus and I’m sure we will be able to make a decision within a short time,” he added.
Amir Khasru responded to some supplementary questions as well. In answer to one such question, he said, “Surely where there will be unanimity, the decision that will be taken based on consensus will be signed; there is no reason not to be so.”
Election date and returning of Tarique to home
A newsperson asked where actually lies the problem to fix a specific date of election? In response, security adviser Khalilur Rahman said, “There is no problem at all. We’re not seeing any problem; it would be a mistake if anyone finds any problem. Both sides have spoken today about the election in the joint statement and we hope the election commission will declare a date soon.”
When a newsperson asked whether they had discussion only on election or other issues including political environment, BNP leader Amir Khasru said, “It is normal that there would be discussion on everything. We’re going ahead with an intention to build a new Bangladesh. All of us want, the pledge we’ve made to build the country, we will do that unitedly.”
He further said they will maintain this pre-election time consensus in the post-election period too.
When another newsperson asked about the reactions of the BNP and Tarique Rahman about long discussions on reform initiatives, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said he could not hear the question.
The journalist then asked, the incumbent government has created a huge roadmap for reforms, a huge list, surely that list was presented before you today. What is your opinion regarding the reform initiatives? How is the BNP accepting those?
Addressing the question, Amir Khasru said, “This is clear, there is nothing not understandable here. The issue is reform. All of us, Mr. Tarique Rahman has been saying the same that reforms will be carried out in the sectors where there will be a consensus, isn’t it?”
He further said, “Reform is a continuous process. It is not that all the reforms will be achieved now. There will be some reforms, in sectors where we could reach a consensus, before the elections; reforms will continue after the elections too. This is because, we have pledged to build the country, everyone is realising the necessity of reforms. That is why, reform initiatives will continue before and after (the elections).”
Another newsperson asked whether there was any discussion on the return of Tarique Rahman in the country, or when he could return home.
The senior BNP leader said, “We don’t think there is any necessity of discussion about this. Mr. Tarique Rahman could return to the country whenever he wants. So, he will make this decision, at an appropriate time.”
‘Certainly satisfied’
“The chief adviser said he wants to complete the trial of Sheikh Hasina within his term and will make a decision on her repatriation,” mentioning this, a newsperson asked, whether there was any discussion on this in the meeting, and whether the issue would affect the election roadmap.
National security adviser Khalilur Rahman answered this question. He said, “The answer to this question is in the joint statement. It has mentioned about sufficient progress on two issues - reforms and trial, and we are confident that we will see this progress before the election.”
Amir Khasru added another sentence with the answer of Khalilur Rahman. “It could be completed.”
A journalist asked whether there was any discussion about NCP’s (National Citizen Party) announcement that it would not contest the election without any reform in the election commission (EC).
Both Khalilur Rahman and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury responded to the question.
Amir Khasru said, “I don’t think there is any scope for discussion of this here.”
Security adviser Khalilur Rahman said, “Ask this to them (the NCP). Every party has their own opinion. But we are trying to hold the election in participation with all the parties.”
Another newsperson asked, can we then say that the government is trying or will shift its stance on holding the elections in April.
In response, Khalilur Rahman said, “This is clearly stated in the joint statement. You all have heard that. Surely that could be done if we can complete all the tasks on time, if sufficient progress is made on trial and reforms.”
Amir Khasru added something with the answer of the security adviser. He said, “Our delegation had a meeting first. Then they (professor Muhammad Yunus and Tarique Rahman) held a one-to-one meeting for a long time.”
The last question at the media conference was, “are you satisfied”. Both Khalilur Rahman and Amir Khasru responded to this question in unison - “certainly satisfied”.
Later, Amir Khasru said, “We have already said, we all will have to work together for building a new Bangladesh, not only before the election, but also after the election.”
In his last statement in the media conference, Khalilur Rahman said, “A joint statement could not have been made if there was no satisfaction.”