Yunus-Tarique meeting: Both delegations say, ‘certainly satisfied’

Following the meeting between interim government chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Friday, delegations of both sides expressed their satisfaction about the meeting outcome.

National security adviser Khalilur Rahman and BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury addressed a post-meeting media conference on behalf of their respective sides at the Dorchester Hotel in London this morning (local time).

The meeting between Muhammad Yunus and Tarique Rahman started at 9:00 am local time (Bangladesh time 2:00 pm) and ended at 10:30 am local time (Bangladesh time 3:30 pm).

The joint media conference was organised at the Dorchester Hotel at 4:15 pm Bangladesh time. Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam moderated the conference.

At the outset of the press conference, national security adviser Khalilur Rahman read out a joint statement. It said the meeting between Professor Yunus and Tarique Rahman was held in a cordial atmosphere. Tarique Rahman proposed that elections be held before the beginning of Ramadan in 2026, citing that BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia also holds the same view.