BNP affiliates hold long march from Dhaka to Akhaura land port

Leaders and activists of Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal reached the Akhaura land port with a long march from Dhaka in the afternoon on Wednesday. The programme ended there with a rally.

With this, the three affiliate organisations of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) protested the attack on the Bangladesh assistant high commission in Agartala of India, desecration of Bangladesh flag, and disinformation campaigns as well as conspiracies from the neighbouring nation.