Silent race to court Awami League votes

After losing power following the mass uprising, the Awami League (AL) is unable to participate in the upcoming national parliamentary election.

Although almost all reactionary political parties in the country have publicly taken the position that the Awami League should be kept out of the election on charges of mass killing, all rival parties are seeking to win over the votes of Awami League supporters.

It has been learned that a constituency-based silent competition is underway in this regard.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, the Jatiya Party, and several other parties believe that attracting AL-supporting voters beyond their own support bases could play a decisive role in victory or defeat. As a result, parties are adopting various strategies to draw votes from the Awami League and its allies.

In some areas, former AL leaders are being brought into parties, while in others, promises of legal relief and protection from cases are being offered by rival parties contesting the 13th parliamentary election. More strategies may emerge once campaign activities begin.

From the Awami League side, a campaign has already been launched on social media saying, “No vote in an election without the boat.”

Allies of the Awami League within the 14-party alliance are also not participating in this election. In this situation, a section of Awami League activists and supporters may not go to vote.

Even so, it is believed that if silent Awami League supporters and voters can be brought to polling centres and retained in favour of a candidate, that candidate’s prospects would improve to some extent.

In Bangladesh, the elections of 1991, 1996, 2001, and 2008 are considered acceptable elections with participation from all parties. Analysis of the results of those four elections shows that the Awami League received 30.08 per cent of the vote in the 5th parliamentary election in 1991, 37.44 per cent in the 7th election in 1996, 40.13 per cent in the 8th election in 2001, and 48.04 per cent in the 9th election in 2008.

After that, the three national elections held in 2014, 2018, and 2024 under Awami League governments were widely rigged and controversial.