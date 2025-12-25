Will India move away from its reliance on Awami League?

Tensions have persisted in Bangladesh–India bilateral relations for the past 16 months. Over the last 10 days, they have deepened into a serious crisis. The two countries have continued summoning each other’s diplomats and issuing counter-statements.

At the same time, Hindutva groups have staged protests targeting Bangladesh missions in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Agartala, leading to clashes with law enforcement agencies.

Citing security concerns, Dhaka has suspended visa services in India at least four locations, including Delhi. India had also temporarily halted visa services at four locations, including Dhaka.

Against this backdrop, the future of the so-called “golden chapter” in Dhaka–Delhi relations during Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year authoritarian rule now faces serious uncertainty.

In July 2024, amid a mass uprising, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was unseated from power and fled to India. An interim government took charge, marking the beginning of bitterness in bilateral ties. Even in December last year, relations were strained, though not to this extent.

At that time, the two countries’ foreign secretaries met in Dhaka. Alongside those talks, protests were also held in various parts of India targeting Bangladesh missions.

This December’s situation has been far more volatile—particularly since 11 December, when Bangladesh announced the schedule for the parliamentary election and referendum—triggering renewed tensions and a fresh crisis in bilateral relations.