BNP greets UK's new prime minister

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has extended greetings to the new prime minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer.

The party said it hoped that the UK would be able to overcome its political and economic problems under the leadership of Starmer.

It also expressed hope that in keeping with its traditions, the UK would use its experience to help giving institutional shape to democracy in countries where democracy is in a crisis.

While conveying these felicitations on behalf of the party at a press briefing held Saturday afternoon at the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan, Dhaka, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also expressed these expectations.

He also felicitated the newly elected president of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian on behalf of the party. BNP hopes that Iran will advance forward under the leadership of Masoud Pezeshkian.