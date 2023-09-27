BNP wants to mount pressure on govt

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) wants to reach a conclusion regarding the upcoming general election by putting pressure on the government before the declaration of the election schedule.
For this, the opposition wants to hold series of programmes in October to force the government to accept their demand before the declaration of the election schedule in the first week of November. However, the party is yet to finalise their programmes to be held in October.
Meanwhile, the ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader issued a 36-day ultimatum to BNP considering the days remaining before the declaration of the election schedule.
People concerned say that he said this to convey a message to BNP to not hold any “violent” programmes in the name of a political movement.
According to the sources, obstructions from the law enforcement agencies as well as the ruling party might increase during the BNP’s programmes in October. The BNP is also expecting Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League to declare month-long programmes as well to counter their programmes.
In this situation the BNP may declare programmes in October considering the probable restrictions from the law enforcements and the ultimatum given by the ruling party.
