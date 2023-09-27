BNP wants to mount pressure on govt

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) wants to reach a conclusion regarding the upcoming general election by putting pressure on the government before the declaration of the election schedule.

For this, the opposition wants to hold series of programmes in October to force the government to accept their demand before the declaration of the election schedule in the first week of November. However, the party is yet to finalise their programmes to be held in October.

Meanwhile, the ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader issued a 36-day ultimatum to BNP considering the days remaining before the declaration of the election schedule.

People concerned say that he said this to convey a message to BNP to not hold any “violent” programmes in the name of a political movement.