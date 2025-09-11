Chhatra Dal boycotts JUCSU election, alleges election engineering

Chhatra Dal has announced a boycott of the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) election, citing irregularities in the voting process and other related issues.

The General Secretary (GS) candidate from the Chhatra Dal-backed panel, Tanjila Hossain (Boishakhi) made the announcement at a press conference held in the guest room of Maulana Bhasani Hall at 4:00pm today, Thursday.

Tanjila Hossain made several allegations regarding the JUCSU election process.

She claimed that at Fazilatunnesa Hall, the ink applied to voters' fingers was coming off, and a ballot paper was found on the floor. Due to these issues, voting was halted for two hours.