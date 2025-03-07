Parliamentary polls should come first to hand over power to people: Rizvi
The senior joint secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, has reiterated that parliamentary elections should be prioritised over local government polls in order to hand over power to the people.
He made the statement while addressing a courtesy meeting and prayer programme for the families of the July uprising martyrs from Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj on Friday.
An organisation called ‘We Are BNP Family’ organised the programme on the Shaheed Minar premises of Bhuban Mohan Park in Rajshahi.
“The national parliamentary elections need to be held first, and the local government elections should follow. Reform is an ongoing process. It will continue... so that no form of fascism emerges in the future,” he said. “If a father is not born, how will he have a child? The national parliamentary polls need to be held first to hand over power to the people.”
Questioning the ongoing reform process, Rizvi said, “Those who are now talking about reforms, can you please say how many days are required to carry them out? The police should act according to the law and refrain from entertaining any influential individuals. It must be established that institutions will run as per the law. How many days are required for this?”
He slammed what he called the government's dilly-dallying attitude toward holding elections, despite providing a clear election timeline. “Why this dilly-dallying approach for the election? The government itself specified a month for the election, saying polls might be held in December. Meanwhile, some people are saying – no, it is difficult to hold an election within this timeframe. It is up to the election commission to hold the election, while the government will assist.”
Criticising India’s role, the BNP leader said, “It surprises me when I often notice that India discusses Bangladesh issues during its trips to America… India discusses Bangladesh issues with the US president. I saw in today’s newspaper that India is discussing Bangladesh with the United Kingdom. Why? Isn’t there a government in Bangladesh? Isn’t it an independent country? It has its own flag and national anthem. You are a neighbouring country, a separate independent nation. Why are you so concerned about Bangladesh? Who has given you the responsibility to discuss Bangladesh with other countries?”