Parliamentary polls should come first to hand over power to people: Rizvi

The senior joint secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, has reiterated that parliamentary elections should be prioritised over local government polls in order to hand over power to the people.

He made the statement while addressing a courtesy meeting and prayer programme for the families of the July uprising martyrs from Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj on Friday.

An organisation called ‘We Are BNP Family’ organised the programme on the Shaheed Minar premises of Bhuban Mohan Park in Rajshahi.