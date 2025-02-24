Youth to announce new political party Friday
Announcement of a new political party, at the initiative of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee and Anti-discrimination Student Movement, will be made on Friday (28 February).
The announcement will be made on the premises of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) at Manik Mia Avenue at 3:00 pm that day, Jatiya Nagorik Committee’s chief organiser Sarjis Alam informed this to the media at a press conference on Monday evening.
The media conference was organised at the head office of Jatiya Nagorik Committee at Bangla Motor intersection in the capital.
The leaders of Jatiya Nagorik Committee and Anti-discrimination Student Movement have been conducting a survey on people’s opinions regarding the new party since 5 February.
Opinions of people from all walks of life are being collected online and in various districts of the country. More than 300,000 people shared their views as of Sunday afternoon, the leaders said.
Several policy making level sources of Jatiya Nagorik Committee said Nahid Islam could resign from the interim government to take charge as convener of the new political party. Meanwhile, the name Akhtar Hossain, member secretary of Jatiya Nagorik Committee, is almost finalised as member secretary of the new party.