Youth to announce new political party Friday

Announcement of a new political party, at the initiative of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee and Anti-discrimination Student Movement, will be made on Friday (28 February).

The announcement will be made on the premises of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) at Manik Mia Avenue at 3:00 pm that day, Jatiya Nagorik Committee’s chief organiser Sarjis Alam informed this to the media at a press conference on Monday evening.

The media conference was organised at the head office of Jatiya Nagorik Committee at Bangla Motor intersection in the capital.