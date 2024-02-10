Election would have been questionable if candidature was not open to all: Prime minister

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said if she had not allowed her party members to take part in last month's election as independent candidates the democracy of the country would have been snatched away.

“If the election had not been opened for all (AL members) then not only the election would have been questionable, the democracy of the country would have been hijacked too,” she said.

The prime minister was delivering her introductory speech at the extended meeting of Awami League at her official residence Ganabhaban.

This election was important to maintain the country's status as a developing country, she said.

“We should not forget the election manifesto that we announced before the election to retain this achievement. Every year during the budget formulation we follow the election manifesto,” she said.