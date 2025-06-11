No desire to be part of next elected govt: Chief adviser

Chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday said there is no way that he would be interested to be part of the next elected government, stressing that their job is to ensure a well-managed transition to hand over power to an elected government through an election.

"No way, no way. I think no one of our cabinet members (council of advisers) would like to do that," he said when a journalist wanted to know whether Prof Yunus is in a position and has any desire to become part of the next democratically elected government which will take over after the election.

Prof Yunus categorically said their job is to make sure that the transition is managed well and people are happy when they hand over power to the elected government. "We want to make sure that the election is right. This is a very critical factor for us," said the Chief Adviser.

The question and answer session was followed by his conversation at the Royal Institute of International Affairs in Chatham House, London.