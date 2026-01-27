Jamaat relieves leader over remarks calling DUCSU a ‘den of drugs, prostitution’

Barguna district Jamaat-e-Islami assistant secretary Shamim Ahsan has been relieved of all party responsibilities, and his party membership (Rukon status) has been suspended.

The decision was announced in a press release signed by Maulana Mohibullah Harun, ameer of Barguna district Jamaat-e-Islami, on Monday.

Shamim Ahsan made the controversial remarks while campaigning for the Jamaat candidate in the Barguna-2 (Bamna–Patharghata–Betagi) constituency.

On Saturday, while addressing an election rally in Katakhali of Patharghata upazila in support of Jamaat candidate Sultan Ahmed, he commented on the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU).