NCP ready for the challenge to field 300 candidates: Sarjis Alam
Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP) chief coordinator (northern region) Sarjis Alam believes it is a big challenge for his party to field candidates in the 300 constituencies. However, the NCP is ready to take that challenge.
He made the remarks while speaking to newspersons following a meeting with the party activists in Rangpur district today, Friday.
He said, “Our party was formed only a month ago. So naturally it’s a big challenge for us to take part in an election to be held within a year of our inauguration. The interim government is indicating that the election will be held by December or January. Therefore it is a big challenge for us to field candidates in all 300 constituencies. However, we believe we are habituated to take on such challenges and we are ready for that in future too.”
Referring to the political scenario in the last 15 years, the NCP leader said, “The politics got confined to buying nominations with money and securing power through vote rigging. Now, when the nation is hopeful about an election that will reflect people’s verdict, we believe we need to go to the people as people will regain their rights to vote. We want to go to parliament to represent the people by getting elected through direct vote of the people."
The NCP leaders will visit different districts across the country after the Eid as part of the organisation tour, he said.
Sarjis Alam said, “We will visit every lane and every household. We will tell them about our dream, our hopes and things that we want to accomplish. We will also hear what the people expect from us.”
NCP joint chief coordinator Asadullah Al Galib, Student Movement Against Discrimination Rangpur city unit convener Imtiaz Ahmed, general secretary Rahamat Ali, district unit convener Imran and others were present at the time.