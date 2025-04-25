Jamaat Ameer demands local govt election before JS vote

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has called upon the election commission to organise the local government elections before the parliamentary elections.

“An election commission has been formed. They said they will hold the best election in the history of the country. We want to see an acid test for them… Hold the local government elections first. Let us see your goodwill and capacity,” he said.

The Jamaat Ameer was addressing as the chief guest at the conference of the workers of the party’s district and town units at Mymensingh circuit house on Friday.