Consensus reached on 19 issues in second phase of discussions: Ali Riaz

National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Professor Ali Riaz has said decisions were reached on a total of 19 issues based on discussions and consensus in the second phase of the meeting with the political parties.

"Some of these issues were accepted along with notes of dissent from some parties. All the issues on which consensus or decisions were taken will be included in the July National Charter," he told a press briefing after the 23rd day of the second phase of the commission's discussions with political parties at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Thursday.

Members of the commission Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Iftekharuzzaman, Badiul Alam Majumder, Safar Raj Hossain, Md Ayub Mia and Chief Adviser's Special Assistant Manir Haidar were present during the meeting.