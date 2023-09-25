Obaidul Quader gives 36-day ultimatum to BNP

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has issued a 36-day ultimatum to BNP to refrain from the path of evil politics, violence and anarchy.

The Awami League leader warned people will resist BNP if they are not rectified during the period.

He also said Awami League does not care sanctions.

Obaidul Quader made these remarks at a rally 'peace and development' at Azompur in Uttara on Monday afternoon. Dhaka city north unit Awami League organised it.

Election time will begin on 1 November. So 36 days are left for the beginning of that period.

"If BNP comes with arms then those hands would be broken and if they come with fire, then those hands would be burnt," said Obaidul Quader, also road transport and bridges minister.

"How does BNP give ultimatum of 36 hours whereas BNP leaders and activists could not launch movement for 36 minutes for the release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia?," he asked.