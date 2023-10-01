‘PM lied about Khaleda Zia out of political vendetta’: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the prime minister has lied about Khaleda Zia out of political vendetta.

The BNP secretary general made the remarks while responding to prime minister Sheikh Hasina's statement in an interview with Voice of America at the “Sramik-Karmochary” convention on Saturday afternoon.

“Sheikh Hasina spoke to VOA today. She is completely lying,” said Fakhrul.

“There is no corruption case against Khaleda Zia. The money that they say is Tk 2.33 crore has now gone over Tk 8 crore... It's in the bank. Begum Khaleda Zia has been detained with false cases so that she cannot do politics only because of political vendetta,” he said.

Blaming the government for the critical health condition of Khaleda Zia, who is undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital, the BNP secretary general said, "This government is unjustly imprisoning her in a false case and pushing her to death without giving her a chance to be treated."