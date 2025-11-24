Will it become harder to win polls without ‘Sheaf of Paddy’ or ‘Scale’ symbols?

Candidates will have to contest under their own party symbols in the next general election even if alliances are formed. This is the new rule after the amendment to the Representation of the People Order (RPO).

As a result, questions have arisen about whether only two or three political parties will dominate the next national parliament. At the same time, with the ruling party’s “boat” symbol absent, the prominence of the BNP’s ‘sheaf of paddy’ and Jamaat-e-Islami’s ‘scale’ symbols appears increasingly evident.

Previously, if parties formed an alliance, smaller partner parties could contest using the symbol of the major party. That opportunity no longer exists. According to the amended law, no registered political party can participate in the next national election using another party’s symbol.

In the present political landscape, BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP), among others, are the most active in the electoral field.

Although BNP has announced its preliminary candidate list, it has left 37 seats vacant—reportedly to accommodate allies. Jamaat has announced candidates nationwide but is also working to form a coalition of seven Islamic parties. Meanwhile, there is ongoing discussion about whether NCP, Gono Odhikar Parishad, and other political parties will join a coalition.

From 2001 to 2024, the major parties contested all five parliamentary elections as alliances. In most of these elections, many candidates from alliance partners won using the boat or sheaf of paddy symbols. This happened primarily because they felt winning with their own party symbols would be difficult.

Ahead of the 13th parliamentary election, expected in early February, the interim government has amended the RPO. Regarding the allocation of symbols for allied parties, the amendment states that if two or more registered political parties agree to nominate joint candidates, they must inform the Election Commission. However, candidates must contest using their own party’s registered symbol.