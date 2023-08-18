BNP men gather in Dayaganj for mass procession

Leaders and activists of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have gathered at Dayaganj and adjacent areas in Dhaka to bring out a mass procession.

Around 3:00 pm on Friday, a brief rally was underway there, with the senior BNP leaders delivering speeches. The mass procession will commence from the Dayaganj Mor and march to Khilgaon to press home its one-point demand of resignation of the government before the 12th parliament election to make way for the constitution of a non-party caretaker government.