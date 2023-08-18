BNP men gather in Dayaganj for mass procession

Leaders and activists of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have gathered at Dayaganj and adjacent areas in Dhaka to bring out a mass procession.
Around 3:00 pm on Friday, a brief rally was underway there, with the senior BNP leaders delivering speeches. The mass procession will commence from the Dayaganj Mor and march to Khilgaon to press home its one-point demand of resignation of the government before the 12th parliament election to make way for the constitution of a non-party caretaker government.
Locals said the BNP men started gathering in Dayaganj Mor at 1:30 pm, where a temporary stage was set up on two pick-up vans.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas will lead the procession, organised by the party’s Dhaka (south) unit.
Other senior leaders, including standing committee members Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, will attend the rally.
A good number of police personnel were deployed in the area, to maintain law and order situation.