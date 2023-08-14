Polls not to be sans opposition even if BNP doesn’t contest: Obaidul Quader

Neither there will be any caretaker government nor the prime minister minister will resign, said ruling Bangladesh Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday unequivocally.
Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, was speaking at a media conference at Setu Bhaban in Banani, Dhaka.
Reacting to a statement of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general to de facto opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), that the fall of the government is a matter of time only, the AL leader said there is no benefit of day dreaming about the fall of the government. BNP has many such day dreams which will never be fulfilled.
Asked, whether the country is approaching towards another election like that of 2014 where no opposition party contested due to adamant stand of both the ruling and main opposition parties, Obaidul Quader said many parties stand ready to compete in the polls. It is not that BNP is the only opposition party. The election would not to be without opposition parties even if the BNP does not contest. There are many parties that could contest in the election. The polls will be competitive.
Mentioning that like-minded parties of BNP did not say that they would not contest in the election, the AL general secretary said, “Let’s wait and see, what happens. The next parliamentary election will be participatory.”
In response to another question, Obaidul Quader said, “Only BNP can say whether they would compete in the election or create chaos. Taking part in the polls in their right.”
Asked, the AL leader further said none of the two visiting US Congressmen said about caretaker government or resignation of Sheikh Hasina.
Slamming the presence of people in the programmes of BNP, Obaidul Quader stated simple rallies of Awami League turns into grand rallies while grand rallies of BNP are just rallies. Earlier, they dreamt about Khaleda Zia becoming prime minister on 10 December (last year) and returning of Tarique Rahman to Bangladesh on 11 December.