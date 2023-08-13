US Congressmen meet with 3 major political parties at envoy’s residence

Visiting two US Congressmen held a meeting with the leaders of three major political parties -- governing Bangladesh Awami League, its major political rival Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the opposition in parliament Jatiya Party -- in Dhaka on Sunday.

The meeting was held at the residence of the US ambassador in Dhaka Peter D. Haas in the capital’s Gulshan. The one-and-a-half-hour meeting began at 4:00 pm.

Sources said Awami League finance and planning secretary Waseqa Ayesha Khan, MP, Nahim Razzaq, MP, and Tamanna Nusrat Bubly, MP, represented the party in the meeting while the BNP’s delegation consisted of the party’s publicity secretary and former lawmaker Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie and the JaPa delegation consisted of MPs Sharifa Quader, Rana Mohammad Sohail and Nazma Akther.