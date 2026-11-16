Bhashani remains a beacon of awakening for the oppressed: Rizvi
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today called Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani as the beackon for awakening of the oppressed and urged all to follow his ideals for emancipation of downtrodden people.
“Bhashani was one of the most influential political figures in the history of British India, Pakistan and Bangladesh,” he told a discussion marking 50th death anniversary of Bhashani fondly called “Majlum Jananeta” or the leader of the oppressed.
Bhashani Janashakti Party organised the discussion at the Jahanara Imam Hall of the National Press Club where Rizvi, also an adviser of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, joined as the chief guest.
“The political ideals and philosophy of Bhashani being a leader of the oppressed and prominent figure in farmers'' and workers'' movements should be followed for the development of the country and its people,” he said.
Ganosamhati Andolan Chief Coordinator and State Minister for Planning Zonayed Abdur Rahim Saki and Revolutionary Workers Party of Bangladesh General Secretary Saiful Haque also spoke on the occasion, among others.