Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today called Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani as the beackon for awakening of the oppressed and urged all to follow his ideals for emancipation of downtrodden people.

“Bhashani was one of the most influential political figures in the history of British India, Pakistan and Bangladesh,” he told a discussion marking 50th death anniversary of Bhashani fondly called “Majlum Jananeta” or the leader of the oppressed.