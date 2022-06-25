Three Shariatpur lawmakers contract Covid-19, skip Padma Bridge opening

Three lawmakers of Awami League from Shariatpur district on Saturday skipped the Padma Bridge inaugural ceremony and the rally attended by prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the district’s Shibchar after they contracted Covid-19.

The lawmakers are Md Iqbal Hossain of Shariatpur-1 constituency, deputy minister for water resources AKM Enamul Hoque Shameem of Shariatpur-2 and Nahim Razzaq of Shariatpur-3 constituency.