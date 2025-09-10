Vote counts for prominent candidates in top 3 DUCSU posts
The final results of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election were announced on Wednesday morning.
The top three DUCSU positions are - Vice-President (VP), General Secretary (GS) and Assistant General Secretary (AGS).
The Election Commission has released the official figures showing how many votes the notable candidates secured.
Vice-President (VP)
Abu Shadik Kayem, candidate of the Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed Oikkoboddho Shikkharthi Jote, received 14,042 votes.
Abidul Islam Khan, candidate from the Chhatra Dal panel, received 5,708 votes.
Independent candidate Shamim Hossain received 3,883 votes.
Umama Fatema, candidate from Swatantro Shikkharthi Oikko panel, received 3,389 votes.
Abdul Kader, candidate of Boishamyabirodhi Shikkharthi Sangsad panel, received 1,103 votes.
Sk Tasnim Afroz Emi, candidate from the Protirodh Porshod panel, received 68 votes.
General Secretary (GS)
S. M. Farhad, candidate of the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed Oikkoboddho Shikkharthi Jote, received 10,794 votes.
Shaikh Tanvir Baree Hamim, candidate from the Chhatra Dal panel, received 5,283 votes.
Meghmallar Bosu, candidate of Protirodh Porshod panel, received 4,949 votes.
Independent candidate Arafat Chowdhury received 4,044 votes.
Abu Baker Mojumder, candidate of Boishamyabirodhi Shikkharthi Sangsad panel, received 2,131 votes.
Assistant General Secretary (AGS)
Md Mohiuddin Khan, candidate of the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed Oikkoboddho Shikkharthi Jote, received 11,772 votes.
Tanvir Al Hadi Mayed, candidate from the Chhatra Dal panel, received 5,064 votes.
Independent candidate Tahmid Al Muddassir Chowdhury received 3,008 votes.
Jabir Ahmed Jubel, candidate of the Protirodh Parishad, received 1,511 votes.
Independent candidate Mahiuddin Rony received 1,137 votes.
Ashrefa Khatun, candidate of Boishamyabirodi Shikkharthi Sangsad, received 900 votes.
Independent candidate Ashiqur Rahman Jim received 796 votes.
Independent candidate Hasibul Islam received 500 votes.