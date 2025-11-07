There will be no note of dissent in July Charter: Nahid Islam
National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam said chief adviser to the interim government professor Muhammad Yunus must issue the order regarding the July Charter.
At the same time, Nahid Islam also said there will be no note of dissent in the July National Charter.
Nahid Islam made this remarks at an event held in the Poet Shamsur Rahman Auditorium of the Bangla Academy on Friday afternoon. The event was organised to mark the launching of the University Teachers’ Forum (UTF), which also included a discussion session.
Nahid Islam said there will be no note of dissent in the July Charter. Whatever consensus has been reached, the rest will be determined by the people. If the people say so, those matters will be implemented.
The NCP convener expressed hope that the country would soon move toward a national election based on the legal foundation of the July Charter. He said, “We will carry forward Bangladesh by upholding the aspirations of the mass uprising.”
Nahid Islam believes that all participants of the July mass uprising should be represented in the upcoming parliament. He mentioned that the next parliament would also function as a Constitution Reform Council.
Referring to this, he said that parliament will work on drafting a new constitution. Those who are teachers must take part in it, and from the NCP’s side, they will try to ensure that.
The NCP convener further said that the future parliament and the Constitution Reform Council will implement the July Charter through the participation of young people, teachers, religious scholars, women, minorities, and professionals from all walks of life.
Before that, however, their current demand is a referendum. Professor Muhammad Yunus must issue the order for the July Charter, he reiterated.
At the event, the central convening committee of the UTF was announced. Professor Md Sirajul Islam of Dhaka University was named as the convener, and professor Shamim Hamidi of Dhaka International University as the member secretary.
The declaration of UTF was read out by professor Sirajul Islam. Teachers from various universities also spoke at the event.