There will be no note of dissent in July Charter: Nahid Islam

National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam said chief adviser to the interim government professor Muhammad Yunus must issue the order regarding the July Charter.

At the same time, Nahid Islam also said there will be no note of dissent in the July National Charter.

Nahid Islam made this remarks at an event held in the Poet Shamsur Rahman Auditorium of the Bangla Academy on Friday afternoon. The event was organised to mark the launching of the University Teachers’ Forum (UTF), which also included a discussion session.