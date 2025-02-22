Disputes over new party’s top six posts settled  

After days of disputes, the six top positions of the impending political party from the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee (JNC) have almost been finalised.

As part of a negotiation among disputing factions, it has been decided that two additional posts – senior joint convener and senior joint member secretary – will be introduced in the new party, in addition to the existing positions of convener, member secretary, spokesperson, and chief organiser.

Student leaders who played key roles in the July mass uprising are likely to assume the top positions in the new party. From the very beginning, there was no disagreement regarding the nomination of Nahid Islam as the convener.