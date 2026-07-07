They should wait a little: PM's adviser on Awami League leaders and activists
Zahed Ur Rahman, the Information and Broadcasting Adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, has called on leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned, to wait until the party's trial at the International Crimes Tribunal is concluded.
He said that if the court ultimately determines that the party should not be banned, then its members will be able to resume political activities. He emphasised that the matter falls within the jurisdiction of the court.
The adviser made these remarks today, Tuesday, at the government''s regular press conference held at the Secretariat to present information on the administration's recent activities. Also present at the press conference was Syed Abdal Ahmed, the Chief Information Officer of the Department of Information.
Referring to processions and rallies by leaders and activists of Awami League, the adviser urged them to comply with the country's laws.
The Prime Minister's Information Adviser said, "As of now, their activities remain prohibited. They should wait a little. The matter will go before the court. The Home Minister has said that the International Crimes Tribunal has informed the government that the investigation is ongoing, and they must wait until that process is complete. If the court finds that they should not be banned, then, as I have said before, this is entirely within the court's jurisdiction. The court will hear all sides before making its decision. If that is the outcome, they will be able to resume their activities."
Responding to questions from journalists, the adviser condemned the reported cocktail bomb attack at an NCP rally in Savar. Regarding comments and allegations made by NCP Convener Nahid Islam about the incident, he said he regarded them as "political statements."
Citing sources at the Election Commission (EC), Zahed Ur Rahman, said that the Election Commission has prepared a preliminary roadmap for upcoming local government elections.
Separate roadmaps have been drafted for elections to union parishads, upazila parishads, pourashavas, and city corporations. These are expected to be finalised and published toward the end of this month.
The current plan is to announce the election schedule in the second half of August and hold union parishad elections in the first half of October. Once the electoral process begins, all local government elections are expected to be completed within 10 to 12 months.