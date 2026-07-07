They should wait a little: PM's adviser on Awami League leaders and activists

The adviser made these remarks today, Tuesday, at the government''s regular press conference held at the Secretariat to present information on the administration's recent activities. Also present at the press conference was Syed Abdal Ahmed, the Chief Information Officer of the Department of Information.

Referring to processions and rallies by leaders and activists of Awami League, the adviser urged them to comply with the country's laws.

The Prime Minister's Information Adviser said, "As of now, their activities remain prohibited. They should wait a little. The matter will go before the court. The Home Minister has said that the International Crimes Tribunal has informed the government that the investigation is ongoing, and they must wait until that process is complete. If the court finds that they should not be banned, then, as I have said before, this is entirely within the court's jurisdiction. The court will hear all sides before making its decision. If that is the outcome, they will be able to resume their activities."