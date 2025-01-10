Taxes should not be increased in interest of any financial institution: Rizvi

BNP senior joint secretary general Rahul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed on Thursday said taxes should not be increased in the interest of any financial institution.

“The government cannot increase taxes under pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he said while addressing a fresher’s reception of Joypara University College in Dohar upazila of Dhaka district.

BNP chairperson’s adviser and popular singer Baby Nazneen and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal general secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir also spoke.