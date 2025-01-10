Taxes should not be increased in interest of any financial institution: Rizvi
BNP senior joint secretary general Rahul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed on Thursday said taxes should not be increased in the interest of any financial institution.
“The government cannot increase taxes under pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he said while addressing a fresher’s reception of Joypara University College in Dohar upazila of Dhaka district.
BNP chairperson’s adviser and popular singer Baby Nazneen and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal general secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir also spoke.
In response to a question, Rizvi said deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina has no longer any red or green passport as the Bangladesh government cancelled it.
“We do not understand on what basis India extended Sheikh Hasina's visa. Given the situation, it seems that India is desperate for Sheikh Hasina,” he said.
Joypara University College unit Chhatra Dal president Soumik Bhuiyan chaired the function which was moderated by its general secretary Asaduzzaman Khan Asad.