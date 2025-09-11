Reasons behind Shibir’s unprecedented DUCSU victory

The Islami Chhatra Shibir has secured an absolute victory in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) elections.

The victory came due to the Shibir’s well organised efforts to reach the common student with their student friendly programmes, said two teachers of Dhaka University (DU) and a former general secretary (GS) of DUCSU.

According to them, Chhatra Dal and Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad were not organised, which prevented them from properly presenting their programmes to students. Compared to Shibir’s candidates, the campaigns of Chhatra Union, other leftist organisations, and independent candidates failed to attract voters.

Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed of the Department of Political Science at Dhaka University told Prothom Alo, “Despite some flaws, this year’s DUCSU and hall union elections were more or less acceptable, although Chhatra Dal, Bangladesh Democratic Students' Council, Chhatra Union, and independent candidates have rejected the results.”

For the first time in the history of hall union and DUCSU elections, Chhatra Shibir has secured a sweeping victory, winning the VP, GS, AGS, and most other posts. Shibir candidates had never achieved such success in previous hall union or DUCSU elections.

Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed said, ‘Chhatra Shibir is a religion-based political organisation. Its members practise cadre-based student politics, and that is their tradition.’