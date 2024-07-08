Khaleda Zia under close observation, says physician
After suddenly falling ill and being rushed to hospital, BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia is now being kept under close observation.
The BNP chairperson's personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain informed Prothom Alo of the matter Monday morning.
Zahid Hossain said, Khaleda Zia has been kept in a cabin fitted with CCU facilities and is under constant watch.
Khaleda Zia was taken to Evercare Hospital in the capital at 4:20am Monday morning. At 4:45am the BNP chairperson's press wing member Shayrul Kabir informed Prothom Alo of the matter.
Physician Zahid Hossain at 11:45am today, said that Khaleda Zia had fallen ill suddenly due to cardiac complications.
She was rushed to hospital in the early hours of the morning upon advice of the medical board.
Earlier Khaleda Zia had been under treatment in hospital for 10 days and returned to her Gulshan home on 2 July. A pacemaker had been fitted in her heart on 25 June at Evercare Hospital.
The 79-year-old Khaleda Zia has been suffering from arthritis, cardiac complications, liver and kidney problems as well as diabetes.