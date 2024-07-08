Khaleda Zia hospitalised after suddenly falling ill

Quoting Khaleda Zia’s personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain, Shairul Kabir Khan said as the BNP leader fell ill suddenly, she was taken to Evercare Hospital on emergency basis. She has been admitted to hospital.

Earlier on 2 July, the BNP chairperson was taken home after 10 days in hospital. A pacemaker was implanted on her on 25 June.

The 79-year-old Khaleda Zia is suffering from arthritis and various complications of the heart, lungs, liver and kidney as well as diabetes.