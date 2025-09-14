Political parties must abandon ‘wrong path’ on women’s representation, activists say

Speakers at a press conference have called on the political parties to reconsider their stance on reserved seats for women in the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament).

They also stressed that changes must be brought in the decisions reached in discussions between the National Consensus Commission with the political parties, over reserved women’s seats in parliament and giving nomination to female candidates in 300 constituencies.

According to them, those changes must be incorporated in the proposed July National Charter.

They also warned that unless women’s voices are taken seriously, they will chart their own course at the ballot box.

The event, held on Sunday at the Sagar-Runi Auditorium of the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU), was organised by the “Women’s Political Forum” under the theme “Roadmap for securing women’s rights in national elections”.