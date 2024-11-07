BNP proposes names for formation of election commission

Sources said BNP proposed 8-10 probable names for the constitution of the next EC.

The EC search committee, formed by the interim government on 31 October, has sought names for the formation of the election commission within Thursday (7 November).

BNP submitted the names on the day before the deadline.

Earlier, the party’s standing committee members held a meeting on Tuesday and finalised the names.

As per the law, the EC search committee led by justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury will propose two names against each post including the chief election commissioner. The search committee is supposed to submit the list to the president within 15 working days of its formation.