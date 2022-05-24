Two injured as Chhatra League attacks Chhatra Dal at RU

Two leaders of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) at Rajshahi University were injured as the members of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) of the university allegedly attacked them, reports UNB.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon at Chhatra Dal's party tent adjacent to the 'Buddhijibi Chattar' of the university.

The injured were identified as Zakir Rezwan, a member of the convening committee of Chhatra Dal and MA Taher Rahman, joint convener of the same unit of Chhatra Dal. They are undergoing treatment at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.