Two injured as Chhatra League attacks Chhatra Dal at RU

According to eyewitnesses and sources, the leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal were sitting in their own party tent. All of a sudden, Kabiruzzaman Ruhul, president of BCL’s Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall unit and Sakhawat Hossain Shakil, vice-president of BCL’s Shaheed Suhrawardy Hall unit, along with some 10 or 12 others attacked them. At that time the leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal could not resist and fled quickly.
Speaking regarding this, Sultan Ahmed Rahi, convener of Chhatra Dal’s university unit, "When the members of our convening committee entered the campus for some academic works, some of the leaders and activists of BCL attacked our men, which left two Chhatra Dal leaders seriously injured."
"Chhatra League is a terrorist organisation. We demand a ban on this organisation," Rahi added.
Kabiruzzaman Ruhul, president of Bangabandhu hall unit Chhatra League, said, "We heard that Chhatra Dal is planning to make the campus unstable and we got them out of the campus."
Shakhawat Hossain Shakil, vice-president of Shaheed Suhrawardy hall BCL unit, claimed that they attacked the members and activists of JCD to protect their campus from chaos.
“It is our duty to resist any of the chaotic activities at the campus and that's why we get them out of the campus,” Shakil added.