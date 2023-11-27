Dummy candidates won’t serve the purpose: AB Party

The Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) staged a demonstration on Monday demanding resignation of this “unelected government”, suspension of election schedule and end to mass detention on trumped up cases. The protest rally paraded through the streets of Shegun Bagicha, Bijoy Nogor and Kakrail area of the capital before ending at Bijoy 71 square.

Mojibur Rahman Monju, member secretary of the AB Party, said, “Staging dummy candidates from the ruling party to create an artificial election competition wouldn’t save this unelected government’s throne. Fake candidates from King’s parties failed to gain any attraction. Ignoring the repeated warnings, the EC must know that forthcoming national election would not be acceptable by our development partners.”