Awami League brings out flash processions in Dhaka, 244 detained
Police have detained 244 leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities have been banned, and its affiliated organisations while they brought out flash processions in various places of the capital.
During the detention, police also seized 14 crude bombs and seven banners from their possessions.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner (Crime and Operations) SM Nazrul Islam disclosed the information at a press conference at the DMP Media Centre on Minto Road on Wednesday afternoon.
SM Nazrul Islam said that 244 leaders and activists of the Awami League and its front organisations were arrested while carrying out flash processions.
They were detained from Uttara, Farmgate, and Tejgaon areas of Dhaka, he said adding that they had come from Mymensingh, Kishoreganj, Gazipur, and Gopalganj.
Nazrul Islam further stated that earlier, more than 500 leaders and activists had been arrested from different areas of the capital through continuous drives by the DMP.
These party leaders and activists were trying to organise themselves to deteriorate the law-and-order situation ahead of the elections, he added.