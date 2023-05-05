Azmat Ullah summoned to EC on 7 May

Awami League nominated mayoral candidate for Gazipur City Corporation Azmat Ullah has been summoned to the Election Commission (EC) headquarters on 7 May to explain violation of electoral code of conduct.

A letter signed by EC secretariat’s joint secretary Farhad Ahammad Khan on Thursday asked Azmat Ullah to be present at the EC headquarters on 7 May.

The EC also sent a letter to state minister for youth and sports Md Zahid Ahsan on violation of code of conduct.