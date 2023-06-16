JaPa held back from independent stand by govt mistrust

Jatiya Party (JaPa), under the leadership of GM Quader, for quite some time now has been actively endeavouring to build up slightly 'different' and 'independent' anti-government stand in politics. The government, however, has its misgivings and is reluctant to allow JaPa to move in that direction.
Speaking to several leaders of Jatiya Party, it has been learnt that the top level of the government wants JaPa to remain unconditionally by its side in the forthcoming election too. JaPa's top leadership, however, is not wholly willing to acquiesce. Most of the leaders feel that the country is not in a good state and the government's public support has plummeted. In the meantime, after the US announced its new visa policy to ensure that the next national election is free and fair, the situation has become more difficult for the government. In such circumstances, it will be a political risk for JaPa to openly toe the government's line as in 2014 and 2018.
With strong anti-government public sentiment on one side and external pressure on the other, JaPa is unwilling to lend its blind support to the government as before. It feels that unless it adopts a strategic stance in keeping with the prevailing circumstances, its very existence may be threatened.
Speaking to Prothom Alo in this regard, a top leader of JaPa, willing to remain anonymous, said, "We want to stand as an alternative to BNP. Even if we win one per cent of that votes, those will be BNP votes. Awami League doesn't realise this. We do not want to carry on as they want us to. We have said we cannot lend them our unconditional support."
According to sources, given the government's image and the overall situation, for quite some time now JaPa has been vocal in its criticism against the government in its speeches and statements. From leaders at the policymaking level, it has been learnt that Jatiya Party has adopted this stance basically from two strategic angles before the parliamentary election. One is to display a distance from the government. And the other is for JaPa to actually take up the position as an opposition party. JaPa's well-wishers at home and abroad approve of this strategy.
GM Quader wants to proceed ahead with an independent stance. Rowshan wants to openly maintain support for the government
Concerned persons say that initially the government was also in favour of this move. However, certain harsh criticism and statements against the top level of the government, have created a distance between the government and GM Quader in recent times. Over the last few days, GM Quader has been strongly castigating the government for the poor economic condition of the country, the government's corruption, looting and the damaging of the election system. The JaPa chairman has even said that a free and fair election is not possible under this government. That is why the government is now suspicious about GM Quader, as to whether his remarks are simply an outward stance or whether there is something brewing within. Certain quarters within the government suspect he may even have secret contact with BNP.
Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader has told Prothom Alo, "JaPa had been emerging as a third force in politics. We have created a sense of confidence among the people. It seems there are all sorts of efforts on now to suppress that."
Several other sources within the party have said this prevailing sense of mistrust and suspicion is at the root of the present conflict between GM Quader and the JaPa chief patron Rowshan Ershad. Leaders and activists of the party feel that it was this mistrust that also led to the recent case that sought a stay on GM Quader's position as party chairman.
GM Quader wants to proceed ahead with an independent stance. Rowshan wants to openly maintain support for the government. Things remain more in Rowshan's favour in this regard as many feel that if BNP does not join the election, it will be easier to bag seats in the parliament and avail government facilities and benefits.
JaPa leaders say that given the rift between the two top leaders, JaPa is faltering within and outside the party due to move to adopt an independent stance. This was apparent in the nomination of the party candidate for the Dhaka-17 by-election. GM Quader nominated former army officer Sikder Anisur Rahman as candidate. But Rowshan Ershad wants to nominate one of her main patrons Kazi Mamunur Rashid, whom GM Quader had removed as presidium member. There are allegations that this Kazi Mamunur Rashid in August last year had sent death threats and pictures of graves to GM Quader over mobile phone. Md Abu Tayeb, assistant personal secretary to the deputy leader of the opposition, had filed a general diary (GD) in this connection with the Uttara West police station. Now Rowshan is trying to nominate him as candidate. This has brought JaPa's internal feuds to the limelight again.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday, JaPa secretary general Mujibul Huq said, "We knew that they (the pro-Rowshan group) would do all this. We will resist them. No matter who is behind the scenes, we will not bow down. The chairman will take stern measures."
This rift has existed within the party from during the time of its founder, the now deceased HM Ershad. On 5 January 2014 HM Ershad had announced a boycott of the election. But Rowshan Ershad, along with a section of the party leaders, took part in the election and later became leader of the opposition in parliament. That rift still remains in the party. In this regard, the government gives more importance to Rowshan Ershad than GM Quader. Recently JaPa's parliamentary party and presidium members had submitted an application to the Speaker of the parliament, to make GM Quader leader of the opposition in Rowhan Ershad's stead, but that has not been made effective. The application to replace pro-Rowshan leader Mashiur Rahman as chief whip of the opposition with Fakhrul Imam, also remains pending.
Sources from high up in JaPa say that after the attack by the ruling party on the Islami Andolan mayoral candidate in the 12 June Barishal city election and the announcement to boycott the election, the JaPa top leadership considered the issue of not participating in elections, including the Dhaka-17 and Chattogram-10 by-polls, under this government. The matter was supposed to be discussed and decided upon the next day. Finally, however, JaPa did not take that decision. There had been talk of nominating Rakin Ahmed Bhuiyan, son of former BDR DG Maj, Gen Shakil Ahmed who was killed in the Pilkhana carnage, for the Dhaka-17 seat, but JaPa moved away from that decision too.
Meanwhile, the party's co-chairman Kazi Firoz Rashid feels that the recent statements of JaPa chairman have heightened the party's image. Speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday, he said Jatiya Party is surviving through much adversity. Their dedicated leaders and activists would not break away from the party's mainstream.