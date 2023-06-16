JaPa held back from independent stand by govt mistrust

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday, JaPa secretary general Mujibul Huq said, "We knew that they (the pro-Rowshan group) would do all this. We will resist them. No matter who is behind the scenes, we will not bow down. The chairman will take stern measures."

This rift has existed within the party from during the time of its founder, the now deceased HM Ershad. On 5 January 2014 HM Ershad had announced a boycott of the election. But Rowshan Ershad, along with a section of the party leaders, took part in the election and later became leader of the opposition in parliament. That rift still remains in the party. In this regard, the government gives more importance to Rowshan Ershad than GM Quader. Recently JaPa's parliamentary party and presidium members had submitted an application to the Speaker of the parliament, to make GM Quader leader of the opposition in Rowhan Ershad's stead, but that has not been made effective. The application to replace pro-Rowshan leader Mashiur Rahman as chief whip of the opposition with Fakhrul Imam, also remains pending.

Sources from high up in JaPa say that after the attack by the ruling party on the Islami Andolan mayoral candidate in the 12 June Barishal city election and the announcement to boycott the election, the JaPa top leadership considered the issue of not participating in elections, including the Dhaka-17 and Chattogram-10 by-polls, under this government. The matter was supposed to be discussed and decided upon the next day. Finally, however, JaPa did not take that decision. There had been talk of nominating Rakin Ahmed Bhuiyan, son of former BDR DG Maj, Gen Shakil Ahmed who was killed in the Pilkhana carnage, for the Dhaka-17 seat, but JaPa moved away from that decision too.

Meanwhile, the party's co-chairman Kazi Firoz Rashid feels that the recent statements of JaPa chairman have heightened the party's image. Speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday, he said Jatiya Party is surviving through much adversity. Their dedicated leaders and activists would not break away from the party's mainstream.