AB Party meets EU head of delegation, discusses various issues including election

Amar Bangladesh Party, AB Party, had a courtesy call on Charles Whiteley, head of delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, on Wednesday afternoon at its office.

Mojibur Rahman Monju, member secretary of AB Party, led the delegation. Asaduzzaman Fuaad, a barrister-at-law and joint member secretary, Nasreen Sultana Mily, a barrister-at-law and in-charge of AB Party Women, were also in attendance.

Sebastian RIGER-BROWN, first secretary (Political) was also present at the conversation.

AB Party started the conversation with recap of their meeting with the EU ExP Mission in July this year when a team of six election experts came to assess the feasibility, advisability and usefulness of deploying a fully-fledged observer mission in the forthcoming election; it is sad that the EU election ExP mission decided not to come.

AB Party felt that the failure lies with the current government and Election Commission to create an atmosphere of level playing field for a participatory election which is worth of international observation.