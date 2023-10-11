AB Party meets EU head of delegation, discusses various issues including election

Amar Bangladesh Party, AB Party, had a courtesy call on Charles Whiteley, head of delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, on Wednesday afternoon at its office.
Mojibur Rahman Monju, member secretary of AB Party, led the delegation. Asaduzzaman Fuaad, a barrister-at-law and joint member secretary, Nasreen Sultana Mily, a barrister-at-law and in-charge of AB Party Women, were also in attendance, says a press release.
Sebastian RIGER-BROWN, first secretary (Political) was also present at the conversation.
AB Party started the conversation with recap of their meeting with the EU ExP Mission in July this year when a team of six election experts came to assess the feasibility, advisability and usefulness of deploying a fully-fledged observer mission in the forthcoming election; it is sad that the EU election ExP mission decided not to come.
AB Party felt that the failure lies with the current government and Election Commission to create an atmosphere of level playing field for a participatory election which is worth of international observation.
AB Party delegation feels that a democratic space cannot take shape without having the choice to elect representatives through free, fair, participatory and credible elections. "Sadly, we are, as a nation, heading backwards when it comes to democratic transformation, rule of law and respect for human rights," the party noted.
Without a legitimate government in place, as AB Party believes, Rohingya crisis cannot be resolved either anytime soon. Despite repeated calls from all corners of the civil society, the government could not reform Digital Security Act to make it more compatible with international standard which inevitably undermines press freedom; a number of media houses, both print and electronic, perceived anti-regime were shut down without any valid reasons.
The party delegation then moved on to share their concern about decrease in RMG exports to the EU and what measures can be undertaken to trigger more growth in sluggish economy and diversify products other than garments and textile. AB Party affirms its firm commitment in labour rights including living wage, right to form unions for collective bargain and pursue the industries and buyers for better working conditions like addressing discrimination, sexual harassment while catering large young female workforce.
AB Party also affirmed its position on climate-compliant governance. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries and prone to all kinds of calamities and natural disasters.
The EU is highly appreciated for its assistance in this struggle for a greener world and helping Bangladesh to progress to its next phase. Ambassador Whiteley listened to the idea of new generation politics based on policies carefully and appreciated.