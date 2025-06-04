Jamaat to regain registration, electoral symbol: EC Commissioner
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is set to regain its registration along with its electoral symbol, the Scales (Dāripalla), very soon, a member of the Election Commission said on Wednesday.
"Jamaat-e-Islami will soon get back its registration. We are taking necessary steps. The Election Commission has made a decision in this regard," Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah told reporters following a meeting at the Election Commission Secretariat in Agargaon.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin presided over the meeting, which was attended by other commissioners and senior officials.
Speaking about the party's electoral symbol, Commissioner Sanaullah said the EC has taken a policy decision to return the scales symbol to Jamaat-e-Islami.
Asked about the recent controversy surrounding Ishraque Hossain, the commissioner said the EC's responsibilities concluded with the publication of the official gazette following the election.
"Our duties include everything from announcing the polls schedule to publishing the results in the gazette. Administering oaths is not within the jurisdiction of the Election Commission," he said.
"We believe the Election Commission has fulfilled its constitutional obligations. It has completed its tasks as required," Sanaullah added.
The move comes amid renewed discussions over the political future of Jamaat-e-Islami, which lost its registration following a court ruling in 2013 that declared its charter in conflict with the Constitution.