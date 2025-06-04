Jamaat to regain registration, electoral symbol: EC Commissioner

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is set to regain its registration along with its electoral symbol, the Scales (Dāripalla), very soon, a member of the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

"Jamaat-e-Islami will soon get back its registration. We are taking necessary steps. The Election Commission has made a decision in this regard," Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah told reporters following a meeting at the Election Commission Secretariat in Agargaon.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin presided over the meeting, which was attended by other commissioners and senior officials.

