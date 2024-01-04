Reza Kibria quits Gono Odhikar Parishad

Reza Kibria has stepped down from his role as the convener of Gono Odhikar Parishad, and he has formally submitted his resignation to the party's central executive council.
Simultaneously, Mia Mosiuzzaman has been entrusted with the responsibility of acting convener.
This information was conveyed through a press release distributed to the media on 31 December. However, the press statement did not specify the reason for the resignation.
Reza Kibria stated that despite resigning from the position, he remains committed to working for the establishment of democracy, social justice, and good governance.
Reza Kibria, the son of the late Shah ASM Kibria, who served as the finance minister in the Awami League government, joined the Gono Forum prior to the 11th National Assembly elections.
He was also elected from the Habiganj-1 constituency as a candidate for the Jatiya Oikya Front.
In February 2021, Reza Kibria resigned from the position of general secretary of the Gono Forum. After eight months, a new political party named Gono Odhikar Parishad was established, with Reza Kibria serving as the convener and Nurul Huq as the member secretary.
In June of the previous year, a conflict between Reza Kibria and Nurul Huq resulted in the dissolution of Gono Odhikar Parishad.
Following the removal of Reza Kibria from the position of convener, Rashed Khan, the party's joint convener number 1, assumed the role of acting convener.
Subsequently, Reza Kibria continued his involvement in politics alongside like-minded individuals, forming what is known as Reza Kibria's Gono Odhikar Parishad.
In this faction of the party, Reza Kibria assumed the role of president, and Faruq Hasan was appointed as the acting member secretary.