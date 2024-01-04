Reza Kibria quits Gono Odhikar Parishad

This information was conveyed through a press release distributed to the media on 31 December. However, the press statement did not specify the reason for the resignation.

Reza Kibria stated that despite resigning from the position, he remains committed to working for the establishment of democracy, social justice, and good governance.

Reza Kibria, the son of the late Shah ASM Kibria, who served as the finance minister in the Awami League government, joined the Gono Forum prior to the 11th National Assembly elections.