Hit back, if anyone tries to attack, Quader asks AL men

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) is hatching conspiracy to carry out arson terrorism again in clandestine way as they knew that they cannot win the polls.
Pointing to BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, he said: “We know you are the right hand of London (Tarique Rahman), not Fakhrul. You get all secret information. We are also informing you that we are on streets. We know the strategy you are taking behind the scenes. As you can’t win polls, you will again launch arson terrorism in clandestine way.”
Recalling the incidents of 2013-14 period, he said BNP carried out attacks and killed innocent people and they torched buses, railway tracks and land office.
Quader said BNP’s acting chairman had fled the country and other leaders are also now trying to flee.
Noting that BNP had made the country champions in corruption for five times and that’s why people don’t want to see them in power again, he said.
AL presidium members Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Syeda Jebunnesa Haque, planning minister MA Mannan addressed the council, among others.
District AL president and former lawmaker Matiur Rahman chaired the council, which was moderated by general secretary Barrister M Enamul Kabir Imon.
In the council, Sunamganj Zilla Parishad Chairman Nurul Huda Mukut and Noman Bakht Palin have been made president and general secretary of Sunamganj district unit of AL respectively.
AL general secretary Obaidul Quader announced the new committee after the triennial council of the unit.
He also announced outgoing general secretary Enamul Kabir Imon as a member of the national committee.