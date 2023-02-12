Hit back, if anyone tries to attack, Quader asks AL men

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) is hatching conspiracy to carry out arson terrorism again in clandestine way as they knew that they cannot win the polls.

Pointing to BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, he said: “We know you are the right hand of London (Tarique Rahman), not Fakhrul. You get all secret information. We are also informing you that we are on streets. We know the strategy you are taking behind the scenes. As you can’t win polls, you will again launch arson terrorism in clandestine way.”

Recalling the incidents of 2013-14 period, he said BNP carried out attacks and killed innocent people and they torched buses, railway tracks and land office.